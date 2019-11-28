Overview

Dr. Dennis Phillips II, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Allegheny General Hospital and Canonsburg General Hospital.



Dr. Phillips II works at Allegheny Orthopedic Associates in Pittsburgh, PA with other offices in Mc Kees Rocks, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Knee, Joint Pain and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.