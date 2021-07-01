Overview

Dr. Dennis Phan, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Salinas, CA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Community Hospital Of The Monterey Peninsula, Hazel Hawkins Memorial Hospital, Natividad Medical Center, Salinas Valley Memorial Hospital and Santa Clara Valley Medical Center.



Dr. Phan works at Central Coast Nephrology in Salinas, CA with other offices in Hollister, CA and Gilroy, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Proteinuria, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Renal Hyperparathyroidism along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.