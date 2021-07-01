Dr. Dennis Phan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Phan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dennis Phan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Dennis Phan, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Salinas, CA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Community Hospital Of The Monterey Peninsula, Hazel Hawkins Memorial Hospital, Natividad Medical Center, Salinas Valley Memorial Hospital and Santa Clara Valley Medical Center.
Locations
1
Central Coast Nephrology917 Blanco Cir, Salinas, CA 93901 Directions (831) 755-7999
2
Warrior Wellness Inc930 Sunnyslope Rd Ste A4, Hollister, CA 95023 Directions (831) 637-3404
3
Central Coast Nephrology8095 Camino Arroyo Ste 200, Gilroy, CA 95020 Directions (408) 847-2200
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Hospital Of The Monterey Peninsula
- Hazel Hawkins Memorial Hospital
- Natividad Medical Center
- Salinas Valley Memorial Hospital
- Santa Clara Valley Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Kind, Caring, Knowledgeable, Very detail with explainations and self care.
About Dr. Dennis Phan, MD
- Nephrology
- 22 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1437238342
Education & Certifications
- Univ Ca
- Univ Of California Irvine Medical Center
- Temple University School of Medicine
