Dr. Dennis Phan, MD

Nephrology
3 (6)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Dennis Phan, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Salinas, CA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Community Hospital Of The Monterey Peninsula, Hazel Hawkins Memorial Hospital, Natividad Medical Center, Salinas Valley Memorial Hospital and Santa Clara Valley Medical Center.

Dr. Phan works at Central Coast Nephrology in Salinas, CA with other offices in Hollister, CA and Gilroy, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Proteinuria, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Renal Hyperparathyroidism along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Central Coast Nephrology
    917 Blanco Cir, Salinas, CA 93901 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (831) 755-7999
    Warrior Wellness Inc
    930 Sunnyslope Rd Ste A4, Hollister, CA 95023 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (831) 637-3404
    Central Coast Nephrology
    8095 Camino Arroyo Ste 200, Gilroy, CA 95020 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (408) 847-2200

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Community Hospital Of The Monterey Peninsula
  • Hazel Hawkins Memorial Hospital
  • Natividad Medical Center
  • Salinas Valley Memorial Hospital
  • Santa Clara Valley Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Proteinuria
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Renal Hyperparathyroidism
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Jul 01, 2021
    Kind, Caring, Knowledgeable, Very detail with explainations and self care.
    Adam J Stafford — Jul 01, 2021
    About Dr. Dennis Phan, MD

    • Nephrology
    • 22 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1437238342
    Education & Certifications

    • Univ Ca
    • Univ Of California Irvine Medical Center
    • Temple University School of Medicine
