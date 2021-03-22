Overview

Dr. Dennis Pessis, MD is an Urology Specialist in Lake Forest, IL. They specialize in Urology, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Chicago Medical School at Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science and is affiliated with Evanston Hospital and Northwestern Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Pessis works at Northwestern Grayslake Outpatient Care Center in Lake Forest, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Polyuria, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.