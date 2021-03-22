Dr. Dennis Pessis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pessis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dennis Pessis, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Dennis Pessis, MD is an Urology Specialist in Lake Forest, IL. They specialize in Urology, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Chicago Medical School at Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science and is affiliated with Evanston Hospital and Northwestern Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Pessis works at
Locations
-
1
Lake Forest Medical Associates, 800 N Westmoreland Rd Ste 100, Lake Forest, IL 60045, (847) 535-7657
-
2
Northwestern Medical Group, 900 N Westmoreland Rd Ste 128, Lake Forest, IL 60045, (847) 535-7657
Hospital Affiliations
- Evanston Hospital
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Great physician and human being! Very caring and extremely thorough. I would recommend him in a heartbeat. More docs should be like him.
About Dr. Dennis Pessis, MD
- Urology
- 50 years of experience
- English, German
- 1578540746
Education & Certifications
- Presby-St Lukes
- Chicago Medical School at Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science
- Urology
Dr. Pessis has seen patients for Polyuria, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Nighttime Urination (Nocturia), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pessis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
