Dr. Dennis Patin, MD
Overview
Dr. Dennis Patin, MD is an Interventional Pain Medicine Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Interventional Pain Medicine, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center.
Locations
Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center1475 NW 12th Ave, Miami, FL 33136 Directions (305) 243-5302Wednesday8:00am - 12:00pmThursday8:00am - 12:00pm
The Lennar Foundation Medical Center5555 Ponce De Leon Blvd, Coral Gables, FL 33146 Directions (305) 689-5555
Hospital Affiliations
- Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Patin, heals people with his touch. His words change lives. His dedication offers hope. His compassion brings comfort and brings smiles on faces of suffering humanity. Thank you very much for being the Doctor that every patient would be blessed to have.
About Dr. Dennis Patin, MD
- Interventional Pain Medicine
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1871528794
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Anesthesiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Patin accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Patin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Patin has seen patients for Chronic Pain, Cancer Pain and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Patin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Patin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patin.
