Overview

Dr. Dennis Parker, MD is a Pulmonologist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from J & S Weill M C Cornell Univ and is affiliated with Integris Baptist Medical Center, Integris Canadian Valley Hospital, Integris Health Edmond and Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City.



Dr. Parker works at Oklahoma Retina Consultants in Oklahoma City, OK. They frequently treat conditions like COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Wheezing and Shortness of Breath along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.