Dr. Dennis Pappas, MD is a Neurotology Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Neurotology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurotology. They graduated from University of Alabama at Birmingham.
Pappas Ear Clinic PC2937 7th Ave S, Birmingham, AL 35233 Directions (205) 251-7169
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Daughter has had a few surgeries here and various pre-op or advanced appointments. Knowledgeable, caring & informative staff. Pappas Ear Clinic has transformed into Alabama Ear Clinic on our last visit in January 2020. Renovations in progress & new doctors from our understanding but still took Cigna insurance.
About Dr. Dennis Pappas, MD
- Neurotology
- 35 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Ear Found
- NYU Med Center
- University of Alabama at Birmingham
- Neurotology, Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Pappas has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pappas accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pappas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pappas has seen patients for Vertigo and Acoustic Neuroma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pappas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Pappas. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pappas.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pappas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pappas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.