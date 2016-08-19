Overview

Dr. Dennis Orr, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in Muncie, IN. They specialize in General Surgery, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Des Moines Univ Coll Of Osteo Med & Surg and is affiliated with Indiana University Health Ball Memorial Hospital, Mercy Health - St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital, Mercy Health - St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital and Surgical Hospital At Southwoods.



Dr. Orr works at Indiana Radiotherapy in Muncie, IN with other offices in Youngstown, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Intestinal Obstruction and Biliary Atresia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.