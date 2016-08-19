Dr. Dennis Orr, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Orr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dennis Orr, DO
Offers telehealth
Dr. Dennis Orr, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in Muncie, IN. They specialize in General Surgery, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Des Moines Univ Coll Of Osteo Med & Surg and is affiliated with Indiana University Health Ball Memorial Hospital, Mercy Health - St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital, Mercy Health - St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital and Surgical Hospital At Southwoods.
Locations
IU Health Ball Physicians2401 W University Ave, Muncie, IN 47303 Directions (765) 289-5006MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Heartburn Center7010 South Ave Ste 6, Youngstown, OH 44512 Directions (330) 729-1266
Hospital Affiliations
- Indiana University Health Ball Memorial Hospital
- Mercy Health - St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital
- Mercy Health - St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital
- Surgical Hospital At Southwoods
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
I would consider patients need a great general surgeon I would recommend him he's the best
- General Surgery
- 20 years of experience
- English, Italian
- 1376715391
Education & Certifications
- Indiana Universitiy/Purdue University- Minimally Invasive Surgery
- Lutheran Medical Center
- Des Moines Univ Coll Of Osteo Med & Surg
- Northwestern College
Dr. Orr has seen patients for Intestinal Obstruction and Biliary Atresia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Orr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Orr speaks Italian.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Orr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Orr.
