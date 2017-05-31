See All Neurologists in Bowling Green, KY
Dr. Dennis O'Keefe, MD

Neurology
4.5 (18)
Accepting new patients
49 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Dennis O'Keefe, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Bowling Green, KY. They specialize in Neurology, has 49 years of experience. They graduated from Saint Louis University School of Medicine and is affiliated with The Medical Center At Bowling Green and Tristar Greenview Regional Hospital.

Dr. O'Keefe works at Stuart Yeoman MD in Bowling Green, KY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Stuart Yeoman MD
    1221 ASHLEY CIR, Bowling Green, KY 42104 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (270) 782-9424

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • The Medical Center At Bowling Green
  • Tristar Greenview Regional Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Headache
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan
Headache
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan

Headache Chevron Icon
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Functional Movement Screening Chevron Icon
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Wada Test Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuritis Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Injection Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Meditation Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • ChoiceCare Network
    • Cigna
    • Compassionate Care Network (CCN)
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • PHCS
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    May 31, 2017
    Dr. O'keefe is a very kind and considerate physician. He takes time to know you and your concerns. He explains what he is doing at all times. Wonderful doctor - Highly recommended! Thank you Dr. O'keefe !
    Nashville, TN — May 31, 2017
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Dennis O'Keefe, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 49 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1750354460
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Boston University Affiliated Program In Neurology
    Internship
    • St Louis University/Group Of Hospitals
    Medical Education
    • Saint Louis University School of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Dennis O'Keefe, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

    Dr. O'Keefe has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. O'Keefe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. O'Keefe works at Stuart Yeoman MD in Bowling Green, KY.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. O'Keefe. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3.

