Dr. Dennis O'Keefe, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Bowling Green, KY. They specialize in Neurology, has 49 years of experience. They graduated from Saint Louis University School of Medicine and is affiliated with The Medical Center At Bowling Green and Tristar Greenview Regional Hospital.



Dr. O'Keefe works at Stuart Yeoman MD in Bowling Green, KY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.