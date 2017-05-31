Dr. Dennis O'Keefe, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. O'Keefe is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dennis O'Keefe, MD
Dr. Dennis O'Keefe, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Bowling Green, KY. They specialize in Neurology, has 49 years of experience. They graduated from Saint Louis University School of Medicine and is affiliated with The Medical Center At Bowling Green and Tristar Greenview Regional Hospital.
Stuart Yeoman MD1221 ASHLEY CIR, Bowling Green, KY 42104 Directions (270) 782-9424
- The Medical Center At Bowling Green
- Tristar Greenview Regional Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- ChoiceCare Network
- Cigna
- Compassionate Care Network (CCN)
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- PHCS
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
Dr. O'keefe is a very kind and considerate physician. He takes time to know you and your concerns. He explains what he is doing at all times. Wonderful doctor - Highly recommended! Thank you Dr. O'keefe !
- Neurology
- 49 years of experience
- English
- 1750354460
- Boston University Affiliated Program In Neurology
- St Louis University/Group Of Hospitals
- Saint Louis University School of Medicine
Dr. O'Keefe has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. O'Keefe accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. O'Keefe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. O'Keefe. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. O'Keefe.
