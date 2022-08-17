Overview

Dr. Dennis Oh, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Springfield, MA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from University Of The Philippines Health Science Center and is affiliated with Baystate Franklin Medical Center, Baystate Medical Center, Baystate Wing Hospital and Cooley Dickinson Hospital.



Dr. Oh works at Baystate Neurosurgery Assocs in Springfield, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Spondylolisthesis, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.