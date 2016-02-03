Dr. Dennis Oelrich, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Oelrich is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dennis Oelrich, MD
Overview
Dr. Dennis Oelrich, MD is a Dermatologist in West Chester, OH. They specialize in Dermatology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MAIN CAMPUS.
Locations
Acne & Dermatology Center7665 Monarch Ct Ste 107, West Chester, OH 45069 Directions (513) 779-1800
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I Like him very much. He takes the time to listen and he is very thorough.
About Dr. Dennis Oelrich, MD
- Dermatology
- 42 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MAIN CAMPUS
- Dermatology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Oelrich has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Oelrich accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Oelrich has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Oelrich has seen patients for Rash, Actinic Keratosis and Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Oelrich on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Oelrich. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Oelrich.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Oelrich, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Oelrich appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.