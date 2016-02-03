See All Dermatologists in West Chester, OH
Dermatology
3.5 (5)
Accepting new patients
42 years of experience
Dr. Dennis Oelrich, MD is a Dermatologist in West Chester, OH. They specialize in Dermatology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MAIN CAMPUS.

Dr. Oelrich works at Acne & Dermatology Center in West Chester, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Rash, Actinic Keratosis and Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

  1
    Acne & Dermatology Center
    7665 Monarch Ct Ste 107, West Chester, OH 45069 (513) 779-1800

Rash
Actinic Keratosis
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Rash
Actinic Keratosis
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)

Rash
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Actinic Keratosis
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
Athlete's Foot
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Birthmark
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin
Dermatitis
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion
Excision of Skin Lesion
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
Herpes Zoster Without Complication
Intertrigo
Keloid Scar
Melanoma Screening
Mole Evaluation
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Psoriasis
Ringworm
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Rosacea
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Seborrheic Keratosis
Shaving of Skin Lesion
Shingles
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Skin Cancer
Skin Discoloration
Skin Tag Removal
Squamous Cell Carcinoma
    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    4 Star
    3 Star
    2 Star
    1 Star
    Feb 03, 2016
    I Like him very much. He takes the time to listen and he is very thorough.
    Gail in Cincinnati, OH — Feb 03, 2016
    About Dr. Dennis Oelrich, MD

    Dermatology
    42 years of experience
    English
    1518975853
    UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MAIN CAMPUS
    Dermatology and Internal Medicine
    Dr. Dennis Oelrich, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Oelrich is offering online scheduling or call the provider's office for more information.

    Dr. Oelrich has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Oelrich has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.

    Dr. Oelrich works at Acne & Dermatology Center in West Chester, OH. View the full address on Dr. Oelrich's profile.

    Dr. Oelrich has seen patients for Rash, Actinic Keratosis and Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Oelrich on their profile. Please call the provider's office to confirm all visit reasons.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Oelrich. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Oelrich.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Oelrich, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Oelrich appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

