Dr. Dennis O'Connell, DO

Ophthalmology
4 (14)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience
Dr. Dennis O'Connell, DO is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Glenwood Springs, CO. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Oklahoma State Univ Center For Health Sciences College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Porter Adventist Hospital.

Dr. O'Connell works at 20 20 Eyecare in Glenwood Springs, CO with other offices in Aurora, CO, Boulder, CO and Edwards, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    InSight Retina Consultants - Glenwood Springs
    3122 Blake Ave, Glenwood Springs, CO 81601 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (877) 283-5807
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:30pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Insight Retina Consultants, PC
    15901 E Briarwood Cir Unit 380, Aurora, CO 80016 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 662-8400
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  3. 3
    InSight Retina Consultants - Boulder
    4745 Arapahoe Ave Ste 100, Boulder, CO 80303 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 662-8400
  4. 4
    Insight Retina Consulatants - Edwards
    1140 Edwards Village Blvd Unit B206, Edwards, CO 81632 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 662-8400

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Porter Adventist Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Acute Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM) Chevron Icon
Chronic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Diabetic Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Foreign Body in Eye Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Macular Pucker Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Pars Planitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Purulent Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Retained Intraocular Foreign Body, Non-Magnetic Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Retinal Cysts Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis Chevron Icon
Scleral Buckling Chevron Icon
Solar Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • GENERAL
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Rocky Mountain Health Plans
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Jun 27, 2020
    I have never written a review before but my experience with Dr. O'Connell and his staff was so exceptional, I felt compelled to do so. I was referred to Dr. O'Connell for a detached retina reattachment surgery. This was at 3:30 and I had a two hour drive to get there. He and his staff stayed open to take me as a patient. Dr. O'Connell explained my options and in doing so he gained my trust. I am 10 day post surgery and can not be happier. Thank you Dr. O'Connell and your wonderful staff for such great care and apparent dedication to eye sight. It is appreciated.
    Suzanna Talley Moore, Cary, NC — Jun 27, 2020
    About Dr. Dennis O'Connell, DO

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Years of Experience
    • 35 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1396763652
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • The Center For Sight
    Residency
    • Metropolitan Hospital
    Internship
    • Tulsa Regional Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • Oklahoma State Univ Center For Health Sciences College of Osteopathic Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • Michigan State Univerisity
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Dennis O'Connell, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. O'Connell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. O'Connell has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. O'Connell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. O'Connell has seen patients for Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. O'Connell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. O'Connell. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. O'Connell.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. O'Connell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. O'Connell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

