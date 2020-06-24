Overview

Dr. Dennis Occhipinti, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Metairie, LA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from LSU School of Medicine - New Orleans and is affiliated with Tulane Medical Center.



Dr. Occhipinti works at Dennis Occhipinti, MD in Metairie, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Rhinitis, Acute Upper Respiratory Infection and Outer Ear Infection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.