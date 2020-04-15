Overview

Dr. Dennis Novak, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Forked River, NJ. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 48 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Community Medical Center and Hackensack Meridian Health Southern Ocean Medical Center.



Dr. Novak works at Lacey Road Primary Care in Forked River, NJ. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

