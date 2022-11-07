Overview

Dr. Dennis Nguyen, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Springfield, VA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIV OF VA SCH OF MED HLTH SYS and is affiliated with Inova Fairfax Hospital.



Dr. Nguyen works at Virginia Medical Alliance in Springfield, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Heartburn, Familial Adenomatous Polyposis and Abdominal Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.