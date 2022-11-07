Dr. Dennis Nguyen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nguyen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dennis Nguyen, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Dennis Nguyen, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Springfield, VA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIV OF VA SCH OF MED HLTH SYS and is affiliated with Inova Fairfax Hospital.
Dr. Nguyen works at
Locations
Virginia Medical Alliance5510 Alma Ln, Springfield, VA 22151 Directions (703) 642-5990
Hospital Affiliations
- Inova Fairfax Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
The office provided me a excellent service. I am very appreciative!
About Dr. Dennis Nguyen, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 13 years of experience
- English, Spanish and Vietnamese
- 1811121213
Education & Certifications
- Georgetown University Hospital
- UNIV OF VA SCH OF MED HLTH SYS
- University of Virginia
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nguyen has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nguyen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nguyen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nguyen works at
Dr. Nguyen has seen patients for Heartburn, Familial Adenomatous Polyposis and Abdominal Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nguyen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Nguyen speaks Spanish and Vietnamese.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Nguyen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nguyen.
