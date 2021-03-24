Overview

Dr. Dennis Ng, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Springfield, MO. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Sydney, Australia and is affiliated with Cox Medical Center Branson, Cox Medical Center South and Cox Monett Hospital.



Dr. Ng works at CoxHealth in Springfield, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.