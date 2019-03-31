Overview

Dr. Dennis Nakata, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Clovis, CA. They completed their residency with Comm Med Center University Med Ct



Dr. Nakata works at Peachwood Medical Group in Clovis, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.