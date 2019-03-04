See All Neurosurgeons in Daytona Beach, FL
Dr. Dennis Murphy, MD

Neurosurgery
2.5 (23)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Dennis Murphy, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Daytona Beach, FL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM and is affiliated with Adventhealth Daytona Beach and Adventhealth Palm Coast.

Dr. Murphy works at AdventHealth Medical Group Neurosurgery at Daytona Beach in Daytona Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Osteoarthritis of Spine and Spinal Stenosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    AdventHealth Medical Group Neurosurgery at Daytona Beach
    305 Memorial Medical Pkwy Ste 505, Daytona Beach, FL 32117 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventhealth Daytona Beach
  • Adventhealth Palm Coast

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Low Back Pain
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Spinal Stenosis
Low Back Pain
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Spinal Stenosis

Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Brain Surgery Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Medulloblastoma Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon

Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Dennis Murphy, MD

  • Neurosurgery
  • 37 years of experience
  • English
  • 1992704522
Education & Certifications

  • Barnes - Jewish Hospital
  • U Ala
  • UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM
  • Neurosurgery
