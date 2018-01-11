See All Hematologists in Wichita, KS
Dr. Dennis Moore Jr, MD

Hematology
3.5 (18)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Dennis Moore Jr, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Wichita, KS. They specialize in Hematology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ascension Via Christi St. Francis, Ascension Via Christi St. Teresa, Beaver County Memorial Hospital, Bob Wilson Memorial Hospital, Fredonia Regional Hospital, Herington Hospital, Kansas Medical Center, Labette Health, Mcpherson Hospital, Meade District Hospital, Memorial Hospital, Minneola District Hospital, Mitchell County Hospital Health Systems, Morton County Hospital, Neosho Memorial Regional Medical Center, Nmc Health, Phillips County Health Systems, Russell Regional Hospital, Salina Regional Health Center, Smith County Memorial Hospital, Southwest Medical Center, St. Catherine Hospital, Stevens County Hospital, Susan B. Allen Memorial Hospital, Wesley Medical Center, Western Plains Medical Complex, William Newton Hospital and Wilson Medical Center.

Dr. Moore Jr works at Cancer Center of Kansas - Emporia in Wichita, KS with other offices in Salina, KS, Liberal, KS and Dodge City, KS. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Neutropenia and Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Cancer Center of Kansas - Htc
    818 N Emporia St Ste 403, Wichita, KS 67214 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (316) 262-4467
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    One Body Family & Fertility Clinic LLC
    600 S Santa Fe Ave Ste E, Salina, KS 67401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (785) 823-1521
  3. 3
    Southwest Medical Center Psychiatric Facility
    315 W 15th St, Liberal, KS 67901 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (620) 629-6727
  4. 4
    Cancer Center of Kansas P.A.
    116 W ROSS BLVD, Dodge City, KS 67801 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (620) 227-1361

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension Via Christi St. Francis
  • Ascension Via Christi St. Teresa
  • Beaver County Memorial Hospital
  • Bob Wilson Memorial Hospital
  • Fredonia Regional Hospital
  • Herington Hospital
  • Kansas Medical Center
  • Labette Health
  • Mcpherson Hospital
  • Meade District Hospital
  • Memorial Hospital
  • Minneola District Hospital
  • Mitchell County Hospital Health Systems
  • Morton County Hospital
  • Neosho Memorial Regional Medical Center
  • Nmc Health
  • Phillips County Health Systems
  • Russell Regional Hospital
  • Salina Regional Health Center
  • Smith County Memorial Hospital
  • Southwest Medical Center
  • St. Catherine Hospital
  • Stevens County Hospital
  • Susan B. Allen Memorial Hospital
  • Wesley Medical Center
  • Western Plains Medical Complex
  • William Newton Hospital
  • Wilson Medical Center

Anemia
Neutropenia
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma
Anemia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anemia
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Myeloma
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Purpura
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Erythropoietin Test Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
HPC Transplantation (Stem Cell Transplant) Chevron Icon
Hypercoagulable State Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Lymphocytosis Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Transplant Chevron Icon
Burkitt's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Lymphoma, Large Cell, Anaplastic Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Qualitative Platelet Defects (incl. Glanzmann's Thrombasthenia) Chevron Icon
Scurvy Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Scurvy
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Thalassemia Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
von Willebrand Disease Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Jan 11, 2018
    Dr Moore was very knowledgeable and thorough in diagnosing and treating my brother in law. He was flexible with scheduling as my brother in law was from out of town and he and his staff were very compassionate regarding his patient AND the family throughout his treatment. We are all very pleased with Dr Moore and would not hope for anyone to go through cancer but if they must then Dr Moore is highly recommended!
    Jennie Atwell in Hays,KS — Jan 11, 2018
    About Dr. Dennis Moore Jr, MD

    Specialties
    • Hematology
    Years of Experience
    • 35 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French, Italian and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1043272305
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
    Dr. Dennis Moore Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Moore Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Moore Jr has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Moore Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Moore Jr has seen patients for Anemia, Neutropenia and Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Moore Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Moore Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moore Jr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Moore Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Moore Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

