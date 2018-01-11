Dr. Dennis Moore Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Moore Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dennis Moore Jr, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Dennis Moore Jr, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Wichita, KS. They specialize in Hematology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ascension Via Christi St. Francis, Ascension Via Christi St. Teresa, Beaver County Memorial Hospital, Bob Wilson Memorial Hospital, Fredonia Regional Hospital, Herington Hospital, Kansas Medical Center, Labette Health, Mcpherson Hospital, Meade District Hospital, Memorial Hospital, Minneola District Hospital, Mitchell County Hospital Health Systems, Morton County Hospital, Neosho Memorial Regional Medical Center, Nmc Health, Phillips County Health Systems, Russell Regional Hospital, Salina Regional Health Center, Smith County Memorial Hospital, Southwest Medical Center, St. Catherine Hospital, Stevens County Hospital, Susan B. Allen Memorial Hospital, Wesley Medical Center, Western Plains Medical Complex, William Newton Hospital and Wilson Medical Center.
Dr. Moore Jr works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Cancer Center of Kansas - Htc818 N Emporia St Ste 403, Wichita, KS 67214 Directions (316) 262-4467Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
One Body Family & Fertility Clinic LLC600 S Santa Fe Ave Ste E, Salina, KS 67401 Directions (785) 823-1521
-
3
Southwest Medical Center Psychiatric Facility315 W 15th St, Liberal, KS 67901 Directions (620) 629-6727
-
4
Cancer Center of Kansas P.A.116 W ROSS BLVD, Dodge City, KS 67801 Directions (620) 227-1361
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Via Christi St. Francis
- Ascension Via Christi St. Teresa
- Beaver County Memorial Hospital
- Bob Wilson Memorial Hospital
- Fredonia Regional Hospital
- Herington Hospital
- Kansas Medical Center
- Labette Health
- Mcpherson Hospital
- Meade District Hospital
- Memorial Hospital
- Minneola District Hospital
- Mitchell County Hospital Health Systems
- Morton County Hospital
- Neosho Memorial Regional Medical Center
- Nmc Health
- Phillips County Health Systems
- Russell Regional Hospital
- Salina Regional Health Center
- Smith County Memorial Hospital
- Southwest Medical Center
- St. Catherine Hospital
- Stevens County Hospital
- Susan B. Allen Memorial Hospital
- Wesley Medical Center
- Western Plains Medical Complex
- William Newton Hospital
- Wilson Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Moore Jr?
Dr Moore was very knowledgeable and thorough in diagnosing and treating my brother in law. He was flexible with scheduling as my brother in law was from out of town and he and his staff were very compassionate regarding his patient AND the family throughout his treatment. We are all very pleased with Dr Moore and would not hope for anyone to go through cancer but if they must then Dr Moore is highly recommended!
About Dr. Dennis Moore Jr, MD
- Hematology
- 35 years of experience
- English, French, Italian and Spanish
- 1043272305
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Moore Jr has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Moore Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Moore Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Moore Jr works at
Dr. Moore Jr has seen patients for Anemia, Neutropenia and Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Moore Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Moore Jr speaks French, Italian and Spanish.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Moore Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moore Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Moore Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Moore Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.