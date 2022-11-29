Dr. Dennis Monteiro, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Monteiro is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dennis Monteiro, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Dennis Monteiro, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Phoenixville, PA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Phoenixville Hospital and Pottstown Hospital.
Dr. Monteiro works at
Locations
Plastic Surgery Specialists PC1288 Valley Forge Rd Ste 65, Phoenixville, PA 19460 Directions (610) 935-5600
Pottstown Memorial Medical Center1600 E High St, Pottstown, PA 19464 Directions (610) 327-7575Tuesday8:00am - 12:00pmThursday1:30pm - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Phoenixville Hospital
- Pottstown Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I had sone lipo to lower pouch area and lats. Dr Monteiro has one of the best office staff I’ve come across. All the ladies are terrific. I used Dr. Monteiro because I’d a recommendation by someone I greatly trust. The work was minimal so I moved forward with the consultation. Dr. Monteiro is nice but his he warm and fuzzy no… but I care about his hands and skills in that operating room. He told me what to expect. I went for my 1 week checkup. He answered any concerns I had and sent me on my way.. I will see him again in a few weeks and I expect the same. Through exam and nit to much chatter which again is fine by me. I will be scheduling my breast reduction with him and if the results are as good as the lipo I feel confident I will love the end result.
About Dr. Dennis Monteiro, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1831164284
Education & Certifications
- THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Monteiro has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Monteiro accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Monteiro has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Monteiro works at
Dr. Monteiro has seen patients for Bedsores, Skin Excision for Hidradenitis and Skin Grafts, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Monteiro on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Monteiro. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Monteiro.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Monteiro, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Monteiro appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.