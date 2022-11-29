See All Plastic Surgeons in Phoenixville, PA
Dr. Dennis Monteiro, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Dennis Monteiro, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4 (14)
Accepting new patients
42 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Dennis Monteiro, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Phoenixville, PA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Phoenixville Hospital and Pottstown Hospital.

Dr. Monteiro works at Plastic Surgery Specialists PC in Phoenixville, PA with other offices in Pottstown, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Bedsores, Skin Excision for Hidradenitis and Skin Grafts along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Plastic Surgery Specialists PC
    1288 Valley Forge Rd Ste 65, Phoenixville, PA 19460 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (610) 935-5600
  2. 2
    Pottstown Memorial Medical Center
    1600 E High St, Pottstown, PA 19464 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (610) 327-7575
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 12:00pm
    Thursday
    1:30pm - 4:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Phoenixville Hospital
  • Pottstown Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Bedsores
Skin Excision for Hidradenitis
Skin Grafts
Bedsores
Skin Excision for Hidradenitis
Skin Grafts

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Skin Excision for Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Repair of Brow Ptosis and Blepharoptosis Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Third-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Breast Augmentation Chevron Icon
Breast Lift Surgery Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Lip Cancer Chevron Icon
Lip, Excision or Resection Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Nipple Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Reconstructive Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Rhinoseptoplasty Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma of Head, Face, and Neck Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UPMC

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Monteiro?

    Nov 29, 2022
    I had sone lipo to lower pouch area and lats. Dr Monteiro has one of the best office staff I’ve come across. All the ladies are terrific. I used Dr. Monteiro because I’d a recommendation by someone I greatly trust. The work was minimal so I moved forward with the consultation. Dr. Monteiro is nice but his he warm and fuzzy no… but I care about his hands and skills in that operating room. He told me what to expect. I went for my 1 week checkup. He answered any concerns I had and sent me on my way.. I will see him again in a few weeks and I expect the same. Through exam and nit to much chatter which again is fine by me. I will be scheduling my breast reduction with him and if the results are as good as the lipo I feel confident I will love the end result.
    P.Shields — Nov 29, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Dennis Monteiro, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Dennis Monteiro, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Monteiro to family and friends

    Dr. Monteiro's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Monteiro

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Dennis Monteiro, MD.

    About Dr. Dennis Monteiro, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 42 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1831164284
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Dennis Monteiro, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Monteiro is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Monteiro has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Monteiro has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Monteiro has seen patients for Bedsores, Skin Excision for Hidradenitis and Skin Grafts, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Monteiro on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Monteiro. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Monteiro.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Monteiro, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Monteiro appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Dennis Monteiro, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.