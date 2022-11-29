Overview

Dr. Dennis Monteiro, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Phoenixville, PA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Phoenixville Hospital and Pottstown Hospital.



Dr. Monteiro works at Plastic Surgery Specialists PC in Phoenixville, PA with other offices in Pottstown, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Bedsores, Skin Excision for Hidradenitis and Skin Grafts along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.