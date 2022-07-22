Dr. Min has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dennis Min, MD
Overview
Dr. Dennis Min, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Middletown, OH. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER.
Locations
Premier Gastroenterology Inc1537 S BREIEL BLVD, Middletown, OH 45044 Directions (513) 425-8300
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Dennis Min, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 24 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1104808518
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Min accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Min has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Min has seen patients for Gastritis, Esophagitis and Reflux Esophagitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Min on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Min speaks Chinese.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Min. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Min.
