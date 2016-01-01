Dr. Dennis Miller, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Miller is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dennis Miller, DO
Dr. Dennis Miller, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Hanford, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER.
Central Valley Comprehensive Care Inc.869 W Lacey Blvd, Hanford, CA 93230 Directions (559) 582-9313
- Aetna
- Cigna
- Family Medicine
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1487893483
- UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
Dr. Miller has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Miller accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Miller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Miller. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Miller.
