Dr. Dennis Metz, MD
Overview
Dr. Dennis Metz, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from A Einstein Col Med Yeshiva Univ and is affiliated with Brookdale Hospital Medical Center.
Locations
5000 Avenue K Medical Associates5000 Avenue K, Brooklyn, NY 11234 Directions (718) 968-1515
Brook Plaza Ophthalmology1987 Utica Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11234 Directions (718) 968-8700
Hospital Affiliations
- Brookdale Hospital Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Connecticare
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Healthfirst
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Highly qualified! Amazing bedside manner. Had cataract surgery with minimum discomfort,no complications and great results!
About Dr. Dennis Metz, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 45 years of experience
- English, Hebrew
- 1063519775
Education & Certifications
- Brookdale University Hospital Medical Center
- A Einstein Col Med Yeshiva Univ
- Yeshiva University
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Metz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Metz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Metz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Metz speaks Hebrew.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Metz. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Metz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Metz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Metz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.