Dr. Dennis McKibben, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McKibben is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dennis McKibben, DPM
Overview
Dr. Dennis McKibben, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Sacramento, CA. They graduated from Chicago College Of Medicine & Surgery and is affiliated with Methodist Hospital of Sacramento.
Dr. McKibben works at
Locations
-
1
Mc Kibben Dennis W Dpm7501 Hospital Dr Ste 303, Sacramento, CA 95823 Directions (916) 688-8008
Hospital Affiliations
- Methodist Hospital of Sacramento
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Health Net
- UnitedHealthCare
- Western Health Advantage
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. McKibben?
About Dr. Dennis McKibben, DPM
- Podiatry
- English, Spanish
- 1013955905
Education & Certifications
- Chicago College Of Medicine & Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McKibben has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McKibben accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McKibben has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McKibben works at
Dr. McKibben has seen patients for Bunion, Plantar Fasciitis and Hammer Toe, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McKibben on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. McKibben speaks Spanish.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. McKibben. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McKibben.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McKibben, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McKibben appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.