Overview

Dr. Dennis McHugh, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Norristown, PA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Chestnut Hill Hospital, Einstein Medical Center Montgomery and Einstein Medical Center Philadelphia.



Dr. McHugh works at Center For Advanced Orthopedics in Norristown, PA with other offices in Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis of Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.