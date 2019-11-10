Dr. Dennis McGroary, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McGroary is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dennis McGroary, MD
Overview
Dr. Dennis McGroary, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Yorktown Heights, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Northern Westchester Hospital.
Locations
Dr Andrew Decker M D P C322 Underhill Ave, Yorktown Heights, NY 10598 Directions (914) 214-8616
Mount Kisco105 S Bedford Rd Ste 305, Mount Kisco, NY 10549 Directions (914) 241-4900
Hospital Affiliations
- Northern Westchester Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. McGroary is the Best of the best! Calm, kind, gentle, knowledgeable! He handles emergency situations and routine situations equally well.
About Dr. Dennis McGroary, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 26 years of experience
- English, Greek
- 1902977606
Education & Certifications
- Suny Hospital
- New York Medical College
