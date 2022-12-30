Dr. Dennis McGee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McGee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dennis McGee, MD
Dr. Dennis McGee, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Boise, ID. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from Indiana U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center.
Saint Alphonsus Medical Group - Joint Preservation and Reconstruction6165 W Emerald St, Boise, ID 83704 Directions (208) 377-0777
- Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center
Dr. McGee Explain the hip replacement procedure thoroughly. Answered all my Questions Showed me The new implant looked like . An how it functioned and really put my mind at ease . He replaced my left hip 14 years ago and it’s perfect to this day . He is the very Best can’t say enough great stuff about him and his staff !!!! ??????????
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 41 years of experience
- English
- University of Utah
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
- Indiana U, School of Medicine
