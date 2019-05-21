Overview

Dr. Dennis McCoy, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Cordova, TN. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from MIDDLE TENNESSEE SCHOOL OF ANESTHESIOLOGY and is affiliated with Baptist Memorial Hospital - Union County and Baptist Memorial Hospital- DeSoto.



Dr. McCoy works at Pain Management Centers Of America in Cordova, TN with other offices in Southaven, MS. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.