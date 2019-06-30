Overview

Dr. Dennis Mayer, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Spartanburg, SC. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Hahnemann University and is affiliated with Spartanburg Medical Center and Wilkes Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Mayer works at Medical Group of the Carolinas - Division of Surgery - Skylyn in Spartanburg, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Cholecystitis and Gallstones and Gallstones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.