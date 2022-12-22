Dr. Dennis Matzkin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Matzkin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dennis Matzkin, MD
Overview
Dr. Dennis Matzkin, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Chattanooga, TN. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF THE WITWATERSRAND MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Erlinger Baroness Hospital.
Dr. Matzkin works at
Locations
-
1
Allied Eye7405 Shallowford Rd Ste 420, Chattanooga, TN 37421 Directions (423) 855-8522
Hospital Affiliations
- Erlinger Baroness Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee
- Bluegrass Family Health
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wells Fargo Insurance
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Matzkin?
I liked that they were so helpful and only Teased me gently about never having had glasses before at my age.
About Dr. Dennis Matzkin, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 43 years of experience
- English, Afrikaans
- 1912968371
Education & Certifications
- Montefiore Medical Center-Albert Einstein College Of Medicine
- Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University
- Mount Vernon Hospital, Ny
- UNIVERSITY OF THE WITWATERSRAND MEDICAL SCHOOL
- University of the Witwatersrand
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Matzkin has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Matzkin accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Matzkin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Matzkin works at
Dr. Matzkin has seen patients for Stye, Chalazion and Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Matzkin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Matzkin speaks Afrikaans.
253 patients have reviewed Dr. Matzkin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Matzkin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Matzkin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Matzkin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.