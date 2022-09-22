See All Podiatrists in Palm Springs, CA
Dr. Dennis Marta, DPM

Podiatry
3.5 (11)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Dennis Marta, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Palm Springs, CA. 

They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    2145 E Tahquitz Canyon Way Ste 1, Palm Springs, CA 92262 (760) 325-1321

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Nail Avulsion and Excision
Hammer Toe
Nail Avulsion and Excision
Hammer Toe

Treatment frequency



Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
    Aetna
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    When I have seen Dr. Marta for various nail and soft-tissue problems, he has always diagnosed and treated them promptly and thoroughly. As for more chronic foot conditions like bunions and hammertoes (which as an aging ex-tennis player I have in abundance), he takes an appropriately conservative approach and gives sound advice on proper care and footwear, rather than rushing me into surgery. A real plus of my visits is that I hardly recognize my own feet after one of his gentle pedicures.
    Nancy — Sep 22, 2022
    About Dr. Dennis Marta, DPM

    Specialties
    Podiatry
    Languages Spoken
    English
    NPI Number
    1124167481
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Dennis Marta, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

    Dr. Marta has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Marta accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans.

    Dr. Marta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Marta. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Marta, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Marta appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

