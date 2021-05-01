Dr. Dennis Marcus, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Marcus is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dennis Marcus, MD
Overview
Dr. Dennis Marcus, MD is a Vitreoretinal Disease Specialist in Augusta, GA. They completed their residency with Mass Eye and Ear Infirmary
Locations
Augusta Headquarters3685 Wheeler Rd Ste 202, Augusta, GA 30909 Directions (706) 650-0061
Aiken410 University Pkwy # 1490, Aiken, SC 29801 Directions (706) 650-0061
Athens650 Oglethorpe Ave Ste 4, Athens, GA 30606 Directions (706) 650-0061
Hospital Affiliations
- Doctors Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I love Dr. Dennis Marcus. He is kind, caring and certainly knows his profession! I am heartbroken that he will no longer be coming to Aiken and I have to change retina specialists.
About Dr. Dennis Marcus, MD
- Vitreoretinal Disease & Surgery
- English
Education & Certifications
- Mass Eye and Ear Infirmary
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Marcus has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Marcus accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Marcus has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Marcus has seen patients for Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Floaters and Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Marcus on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Marcus. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Marcus.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Marcus, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Marcus appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.