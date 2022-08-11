Dr. Dennis Lucas, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lucas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dennis Lucas, DMD
Overview
Dr. Dennis Lucas, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Naples, FL.
Dr. Lucas works at
Locations
-
1
Fairway Dental Care1000 Tamiami Trl N Ste 302, Naples, FL 34102 Directions (239) 366-4173
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lucas?
Always a positive experience
About Dr. Dennis Lucas, DMD
- Dentistry
- English
- Male
- 1558582817
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lucas has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Lucas using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Lucas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lucas works at
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Lucas. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lucas.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lucas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lucas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.