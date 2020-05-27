Overview

Dr. Dennis Liu, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Arcadia, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Methodist Hospital of Southern California.



Dr. Liu works at Optum - Family Medicine in Arcadia, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.