Overview

Dr. Dennis Liu, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Sacramento, CA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Mercy General Hospital and Mercy Hospital Of Folsom.



Dr. Liu works at Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group in Sacramento, CA with other offices in Folsom, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

