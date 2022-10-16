Overview

Dr. Dennis Little, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Prescott, AZ. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from Stanford University and is affiliated with Yavapai Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Little works at The Doctor's Office in Prescott, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.