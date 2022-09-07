Dr. Dennis Lee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dennis Lee, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Dennis Lee, MD is an Urology Specialist in Carmichael, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from University of California At Davis / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy San Juan Medical Center, Mercy General Hospital and Mercy Hospital Of Folsom.
Dignity Health Woodland Clinic6555 Coyle Ave Ste 290, Carmichael, CA 95608 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group3000 Q St Fl 5, Sacramento, CA 95816 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Over a year ago I saw Dr. Lee. I have bad osteoarthritis and fibromyalgia. Years ago she ran the red at 45 mph and ruined me. My testosterone was off the low end. He prescribed a T jel. I took way longer to use it because many nights I was too tired to apply it. Thanks Dr. Lee
- Urology
- 15 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1063723211
- City Of Hope Helford Clinical Research Hospital|Urologic Oncology and Robotic Surgery - City of Hope Fellowship
- Usc University Hospital
- Los Angeles County University Southern California Medical Center|Usc University Hospital
- University of California At Davis / School of Medicine
- Urology
- Mercy San Juan Medical Center
- Mercy General Hospital
- Mercy Hospital Of Folsom
Dr. Lee has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Lee. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lee.
