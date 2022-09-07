See All Urologists in Carmichael, CA
Dr. Dennis Lee, MD

Urology
3.8 (5)
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Dennis Lee, MD is an Urology Specialist in Carmichael, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from University of California At Davis / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy San Juan Medical Center, Mercy General Hospital and Mercy Hospital Of Folsom.

Dr. Lee works at Dignity Health Woodland Clinic in Carmichael, CA with other offices in Sacramento, CA. They are accepting new patients.

    Dignity Health Woodland Clinic
    6555 Coyle Ave Ste 290, Carmichael, CA 95608
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
    Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group
    3000 Q St Fl 5, Sacramento, CA 95816
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Urinary Stones
Testicular Dysfunction
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Urinary Stones
Testicular Dysfunction

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Blood in Semen (Hematospermia) Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Chronic Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Erectile Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Cancers Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Male Genital System Cancer Chevron Icon
Male Genitourinary Cancer Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Penile Implants Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phimosis
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Sexual Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vesicoureteral Reflux Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon

3.8
Average provider rating
Based on 5 ratings
Patient Ratings (5)
5 Star
(3)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(1)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Sep 07, 2022
Over a year ago I saw Dr. Lee. I have bad osteoarthritis and fibromyalgia. Years ago she ran the red at 45 mph and ruined me. My testosterone was off the low end. He prescribed a T jel. I took way longer to use it because many nights I was too tired to apply it. Thanks Dr. Lee
Eric Smith — Sep 07, 2022
  Urology
  15 years of experience
  English
  Male
  1063723211
  City Of Hope Helford Clinical Research Hospital|Urologic Oncology and Robotic Surgery - City of Hope Fellowship
  Usc University Hospital
  Los Angeles County University Southern California Medical Center|Usc University Hospital
  University of California At Davis / School of Medicine
  Urology
  Mercy San Juan Medical Center
  Mercy General Hospital
  Mercy Hospital Of Folsom

