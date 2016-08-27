Dr. Dennis Laug, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Laug is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dennis Laug, MD
Overview
Dr. Dennis Laug, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Knoxville, TN. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY.
Locations
Farrugot Pediatrics11220 W Point Dr, Knoxville, TN 37934 Directions (865) 966-4975
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Laug is an exceptional Doctor,who really cares about his little patients.He talks to them directly about bad habits and the ways children can succeed in becoming healthy,smart,and happy in future.He prescribes medications only if he is sure they are needed.Otherwise,he recommends other ways and techniques to improve the situation.It is very important for me because not all drugs are safe,and I do not want to fight their side effects in future. This Doctor is very experienced.Highly recommend
About Dr. Dennis Laug, MD
- Pediatrics
- 50 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY
- Pediatrics
Dr. Laug has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Laug accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Laug has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Laug. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Laug.
