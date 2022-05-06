Overview

Dr. Dennis Larock, MD is an Urology Specialist in Fall River, MA. They specialize in Urology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from BOSTON UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Charlton Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Larock works at Southcoast Health Urology in Fall River, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Stones and Blood in Urine (Hematuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.