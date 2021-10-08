Dr. Dennis Kwon is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kwon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dennis Kwon
Overview
Dr. Dennis Kwon is a Vascular & Interventional Radiology Specialist in Teaneck, NJ. They graduated from Brown University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Holy Name Medical Center and Hudson Regional Hospital.
Dr. Kwon works at
Locations
Holy Name Hospital718 Teaneck Rd, Teaneck, NJ 07666 Directions (201) 833-7268Monday10:00am - 3:00pmTuesday10:00am - 3:00pmWednesday10:00am - 3:00pmThursday10:00am - 3:00pmFriday10:00am - 3:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Holy Name Medical Center
- Hudson Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
I had Dr Kwon for a procedure at Holy Name Hospital on October 7th,2021. I was very please he is excellent Dr great bedside manner, plus explains procedure so patient understands. Def 5 ????? if I could give 10 stars I would. Thank you again Dr Dennis Kwon ?? ?
About Dr. Dennis Kwon
- Vascular & Interventional Radiology
- English, Korean
- 1467865261
Education & Certifications
- Hospital Of The University Of Pennsylvania
- Hospital Of The University Of Pennslyvania
- Montefiore Med Ctr-Albert E
- Brown University School of Medicine
- Cornell University Ny
- Diagnostic Radiology
Dr. Kwon has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kwon accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kwon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kwon works at
Dr. Kwon speaks Korean.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Kwon. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kwon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kwon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kwon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.