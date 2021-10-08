See All Interventional Radiologists & Vascular Radiologists in Teaneck, NJ
Dr. Dennis Kwon

Vascular & Interventional Radiology
5 (11)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Dennis Kwon is a Vascular & Interventional Radiology Specialist in Teaneck, NJ. They graduated from Brown University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Holy Name Medical Center and Hudson Regional Hospital.

Dr. Kwon works at Holy Name Medical Center MS Ctr in Teaneck, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Holy Name Hospital
    718 Teaneck Rd, Teaneck, NJ 07666 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 833-7268
    Monday
    10:00am - 3:00pm
    Tuesday
    10:00am - 3:00pm
    Wednesday
    10:00am - 3:00pm
    Thursday
    10:00am - 3:00pm
    Friday
    10:00am - 3:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Holy Name Medical Center
  • Hudson Regional Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA)
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA)
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis

Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA) Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis of Aorta Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Chronic Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Venous Compression Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Venous Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • QualCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Dennis Kwon

    Specialties
    • Vascular & Interventional Radiology
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Korean
    NPI Number
    • 1467865261
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Hospital Of The University Of Pennsylvania
    Residency
    • Hospital Of The University Of Pennslyvania
    Internship
    • Montefiore Med Ctr-Albert E
    Medical Education
    • Brown University School of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • Cornell University Ny
    Board Certifications
    • Diagnostic Radiology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Dennis Kwon is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kwon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kwon has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kwon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kwon works at Holy Name Medical Center MS Ctr in Teaneck, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Kwon’s profile.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Kwon. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kwon.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kwon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kwon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

