Dr. Dennis Kurgansky, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Dennis Kurgansky, MD is a Dermatologist in Bel Air, MD. They specialize in Dermatology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE.
Locations
Dennis Kurgansky MD2 North Ave Ste 100, Bel Air, MD 21014 Directions (410) 893-2313
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. K is very attentive. He is very knowledgeable and had great bed side manners. Highly recommend!
About Dr. Dennis Kurgansky, MD
- Dermatology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1831171099
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE
- Dermatology
Dr. Kurgansky has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kurgansky accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kurgansky has seen patients for Actinic Keratosis, Contact Dermatitis and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kurgansky on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Kurgansky. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kurgansky.
