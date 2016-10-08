Dr. Dennis King, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. King is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dennis King, DDS
Overview
Dr. Dennis King, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Charleston, WV. They completed their residency with General Practice Residency Wvu CAMC
Dr. King works at
Locations
Aspen Dental2809 Mountaineer Blvd, Charleston, WV 25309 Directions (844) 227-4118
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Been going to Dr. King for a long time. Very friendly staff & very helpful. Would recommend them to everyone
About Dr. Dennis King, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
Education & Certifications
- General Practice Residency Wvu CAMC
- West Virginia University
