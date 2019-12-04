Dr. Dennis Kim, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kim is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dennis Kim, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Dennis Kim, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Palm Harbor, FL. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Morton Plant Hospital.
Dr. Kim works at
Locations
-
1
Sunshine Allergy34041 US Highway 19 N Ste D, Palm Harbor, FL 34684 Directions (727) 787-6744Monday8:30am - 5:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 6:00pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pm
-
2
Allergy St. Pete4911 Park St N # B, St Petersburg, FL 33709 Directions (727) 219-1660
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Morton Plant Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care of Florida
- Elderplan
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kim?
He is getting my allergies under control.
About Dr. Dennis Kim, MD
- Allergy & Immunology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1871763235
Education & Certifications
- University of South Florida / College of Medicine
- Georgetown University
- GEORGETOWN UNIV SCH OF MED
- Kalamazoo College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kim has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kim accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kim works at
Dr. Kim has seen patients for Pollen Allergy, Allergic Rhinitis and Animal Allergies, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kim on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Kim. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kim.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kim, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kim appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.