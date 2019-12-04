Overview

Dr. Dennis Kim, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Palm Harbor, FL. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Morton Plant Hospital.



Dr. Kim works at Dennis H. Kim, M.D., LLC in Palm Harbor, FL with other offices in St Petersburg, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Pollen Allergy, Allergic Rhinitis and Animal Allergies along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.