Dr. Dennis Kim, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Palm Harbor, FL. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Morton Plant Hospital.

Dr. Kim works at Dennis H. Kim, M.D., LLC in Palm Harbor, FL with other offices in St Petersburg, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Pollen Allergy, Allergic Rhinitis and Animal Allergies along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Sunshine Allergy
    34041 US Highway 19 N Ste D, Palm Harbor, FL 34684 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (727) 787-6744
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Allergy St. Pete
    4911 Park St N # B, St Petersburg, FL 33709 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (727) 219-1660

Pollen Allergy
Allergic Rhinitis
Animal Allergies
Pollen Allergy
Allergic Rhinitis
Animal Allergies

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care of Florida
    • Elderplan
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Dec 04, 2019
    He is getting my allergies under control.
    — Dec 04, 2019
    About Dr. Dennis Kim, MD

    • Allergy & Immunology
    Years of Experience
    • 17 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1871763235
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of South Florida / College of Medicine
    Internship
    • Georgetown University
    Medical Education
    • GEORGETOWN UNIV SCH OF MED
    Undergraduate School
    • Kalamazoo College
