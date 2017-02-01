Overview

Dr. Dennis Kim, MD is an Urology Specialist in Beverly Hills, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.



Dr. Kim works at Pompa & Kim Mds in Beverly Hills, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Polyuria along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.