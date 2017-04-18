Dr. Dennis Kilpatrick, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kilpatrick is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dennis Kilpatrick, MD
Overview
Dr. Dennis Kilpatrick, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Univ Of Az Coll Of Med.
Dr. Kilpatrick works at
Locations
-
1
Dr William Kilpatrick and Dr Dennis Kilpatrick7550 E 2nd St, Scottsdale, AZ 85251 Directions (480) 994-1872
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kilpatrick?
I recently had cataract surgery on both of my eyes. I was referred to Dr. Kilpatrick by a friend. I highly recommend Dr. Kilpatrick. He is very thorough with his explanations and answered all of my questions. His staff is very efficient and professional. I have had outstanding results. I didn't rate ease of scheduling urgent appoints because I never had a need for an urgent appointment.
About Dr. Dennis Kilpatrick, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1548317548
Education & Certifications
- U Tex SW
- Univ Of Az Coll Of Med
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kilpatrick has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kilpatrick accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kilpatrick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kilpatrick works at
Dr. Kilpatrick has seen patients for Dry Eyes, Tear Duct Disorders and Drusen, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kilpatrick on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Kilpatrick. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kilpatrick.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kilpatrick, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kilpatrick appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.