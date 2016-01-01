Dr. Dennis Kelly Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kelly Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dennis Kelly Jr, MD
Overview
Dr. Dennis Kelly Jr, MD is a Forensic Psychiatry Specialist in New Orleans, LA. They specialize in Forensic Psychiatry, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Forensic Psychiatry. They graduated from University Of Arkansas College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Tulane Medical Center.
Locations
Tulane Academic Office1430 Tulane Ave Slip 37, New Orleans, LA 70112 Directions (504) 521-6353
Hospital Affiliations
- Tulane Medical Center
- Aetna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
About Dr. Dennis Kelly Jr, MD
- Forensic Psychiatry
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1558421446
Education & Certifications
- Tulane University Hospital and Clinics
- U Ark Med Scis
- University Of Arkansas College Of Medicine
- Forensic Psychiatry
