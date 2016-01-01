See All General Dentists in Indianapolis, IN
Dr. Dennis Kelley, DDS Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Dennis Kelley, DDS

Dentistry
4.5 (7)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Dennis Kelley, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Indianapolis, IN. 

Dr. Kelley works at Dr. Dennis Kelley DDS in Indianapolis, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Humana and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Dr. Dennis Kelley DDS
    1260 N Post Rd Ste B, Indianapolis, IN 46219 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (317) 449-3197

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Arestin® Therapy
Athletic Mouthguards
Bite Adjustment
Arestin® Therapy
Athletic Mouthguards
Bite Adjustment

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Arestin® Therapy Chevron Icon
Athletic Mouthguards Chevron Icon
Bite Adjustment Chevron Icon
CAD-CAM Dentistry Chevron Icon
Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Complex Tooth Extraction Chevron Icon
Composite Fillings Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Contouring (Dental) Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Oral Evaluation Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Procedure Chevron Icon
Crown Lengthening Chevron Icon
Dental Bonding Chevron Icon
Dental Brace Chevron Icon
Dental Bridge Chevron Icon
Dental Cleaning Chevron Icon
Dental Crown Chevron Icon
Dental Examination Chevron Icon
Dental Filling Chevron Icon
Dental Hygiene Services Chevron Icon
Dental Implant Chevron Icon
Dental Inlays Chevron Icon
Dental Onlay Chevron Icon
Dental Procedure Chevron Icon
Dental Prophylaxis Chevron Icon
Dental Restoration Chevron Icon
Dental Sealant Chevron Icon
Dental Veneer Chevron Icon
Dental X-Ray Chevron Icon
Denture Repair Chevron Icon
Dentures Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dentures
Digital X-Ray (CDR) Chevron Icon
e.max® Dental Crowns Chevron Icon
Endodontic Treatment Chevron Icon
Extraction of Wisdom Tooth Chevron Icon
Fluoride Treatment Chevron Icon
Fluoride Varnish Chevron Icon
Frenectomy Chevron Icon
Gum Disease Treatment Chevron Icon
Implant-Supported Bridge Chevron Icon
Implant-Supported Crown Chevron Icon
Implant-Supported Dentures Chevron Icon
Intraoral Camera Chevron Icon
Local Anesthesia Chevron Icon
MDI Mini Dental Implant Chevron Icon
Moderate Sedation Chevron Icon
Mouthguards Chevron Icon
Nightguard Chevron Icon
Nitrous Oxide Administration Chevron Icon
Nitrous Oxide Sedation Chevron Icon
Oral Sedation Chevron Icon
Pediatric Dental Exam Chevron Icon
Periodontal Exam Chevron Icon
Pocket Depth Measurement Chevron Icon
Porcelain Bridge Chevron Icon
Porcelain Crown Chevron Icon
Porcelain Dental Inlays Chevron Icon
Porcelain Dental Onlays Chevron Icon
Porcelain Fixed Bridges Chevron Icon
Porcelain Veneers Chevron Icon
Post-Operative Care Chevron Icon
Preseason Dental Exam Chevron Icon
Root Canal Chevron Icon
Root Planing Chevron Icon
Simple Tooth Extractions Chevron Icon
Six Month Smiles Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Oral Appliances Chevron Icon
Smile Makeovers Chevron Icon
Snoring Prevention Chevron Icon
Teeth Extraction Chevron Icon
Teeth Polishing Chevron Icon
Teeth Scaling Chevron Icon
Teeth Whitening Chevron Icon
Traumatic Dental Injury Treatment Chevron Icon
Ultrasonic Dental Cleaning Chevron Icon
Upper Dentures Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Ameritas
    • Delta Dental
    • Dental Network of America
    • DenteMax
    • Guardian
    • Humana
    • MetLife
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Total Dental Administrators PPO
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Kelley?

    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Dennis Kelley, DDS
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Dennis Kelley, DDS?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Kelley to family and friends

    Dr. Kelley's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Kelley

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Dennis Kelley, DDS.

    About Dr. Dennis Kelley, DDS

    Specialties
    • Dentistry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1376557694
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Dennis Kelley, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kelley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kelley has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kelley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kelley works at Dr. Dennis Kelley DDS in Indianapolis, IN. View the full address on Dr. Kelley’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Kelley. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kelley.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kelley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kelley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Dennis Kelley, DDS?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.