Dr. Dennis Kellar, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Dennis Kellar, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Crystal Lake, IL. They specialize in Critical Care Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from ROSS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE & VETERINARY MEDICINE and is affiliated with Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital, Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center, Advocate Sherman Hospital, AMITA Health St. Alexius Medical Center Hoffman Estates, Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital and Northwestern Medicine Mchenry Hospital.
Dr. Kellar works at
Locations
Global Care Dba Northwest Pulmonology360 Station Dr, Crystal Lake, IL 60014 Directions (815) 477-7350
Northwestern Medicine Huntley10400 Haligus Rd, Huntley, IL 60142 Directions (224) 654-0000
Northwest Pulmonary and Sleep Medicine Sc1340 Ryan Pkwy, Algonquin, IL 60102 Directions (815) 477-7350
- 4 4 Executive Ct, South Barrington, IL 60010 Directions (815) 477-7350
Hospital Affiliations
- Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital
- Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center
- Advocate Sherman Hospital
- AMITA Health St. Alexius Medical Center Hoffman Estates
- Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital
- Northwestern Medicine Mchenry Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Kellar was very patient and explained my condition very well. He answered all my questions in layman’s terms.
About Dr. Dennis Kellar, MD
- Critical Care Medicine
- 26 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- ROSS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE & VETERINARY MEDICINE
