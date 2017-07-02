Overview

Dr. Dennis Kay, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MAIN CAMPUS.



Dr. Kay works at KAY DENNIS B MD in Dallas, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Glaucoma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.