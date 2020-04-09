Dr. Dennis Karasek, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Karasek is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dennis Karasek, MD
Overview
Dr. Dennis Karasek, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Live Oak, TX. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Columbia U, College of Phys/Surg and is affiliated with South Texas Spine And Surgical Hospital.
Locations
Spine and Pain Center of San Antonio - Live Oak12602 Toepperwein Rd Ste 218, Live Oak, TX 78233 Directions (210) 615-1901Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pm
Spine and Pain Center of San Antonio3603 Paesanos Pkwy Ste 205A, San Antonio, TX 78231 Directions (210) 615-1901Monday8:00am - 6:00pmTuesday8:00am - 6:00pmWednesday8:00am - 6:00pmThursday8:00am - 6:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- South Texas Spine And Surgical Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Galaxy Health Network
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Oscar Insurance Corporation
- Superior HealthPlan
- Tricare
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
Been going to Dr. Karasek for years for crushed vertebrae. He was the only Doctor out of 4 others I went to who FOUND the problem and diagnosed it
About Dr. Dennis Karasek, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 43 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- U Pitts Hosp
- U Okla
- Columbia U, College of Phys/Surg
- Anesthesiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Karasek has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Karasek accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Karasek has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Karasek has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Karasek on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
61 patients have reviewed Dr. Karasek. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Karasek.
