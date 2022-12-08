Dr. Dennis Joseph, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Joseph is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dennis Joseph, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Dennis Joseph, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Somerset, KY. They completed their fellowship with INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Dr. Joseph works at
Locations
-
1
Endocrinology Center of Lake Cumberland349 Bogle St Ste A, Somerset, KY 42503 Directions (606) 679-0179
-
2
Endocrinology Center of Lake Cumberland353 Bogle St Ste B, Somerset, KY 42503 Directions (606) 451-6060
Hospital Affiliations
- Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital
- Russell County Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Joseph?
He really listens and answers all your questions.
About Dr. Dennis Joseph, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English
- 1336307792
Education & Certifications
- INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Indiana U
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Joseph has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Joseph accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Joseph has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Joseph has seen patients for Thyroid Goiter and Continuous Glucose Monitoring, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Joseph on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Joseph. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Joseph.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Joseph, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Joseph appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.